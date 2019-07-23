Zakzaky: Reps set up panel, summon security chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid its rowdy session, the House of Representatives on Tuesday set up a seven-man committee chaired by House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), to interface with ‎the executive and security agencies to resolve lingering protests by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ites).

The House also resolved to summon the security chiefs to brief it on strategic efforts being put in place to check mate ‎security threats posed by frequent protests by the group.

The resolutions followed ‎a unanimous adoption of a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by Mohammed Bello (APC, Kano), for a panel to investigate “acts of terrorism committed by Shi’ite members in Nigeria.”

‎”This House has resolved to set up a committee to interface with the executive and security agencies to permanently resolve the Shi’ite crisis,”‎ Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, announced after a closed door session, and following an amendment motion by Wale Oke (PDP, Osun).

However, Bello, in a lead debate, had warned that‎ “if urgent steps are not taken by the government to ban IMN, or declare its members assembly unlawful in Nigeria, the group might turn to Boko Haram.‎”

‎”The continuous violent protests by members of IMN negate the corporate existence of Nigeria‎. This is because the act of terrorism committed by IMN members disrupts economic, political and social structures of Nigeria,” Bello added.

Daily Trust reports that lingering protests by IMN members have turned violent in recent times with loss of lives and properties.

The protesters are demanding the release of El-Zakzaky who has been held by the government since 2015, despite several court orders granting him bail.

