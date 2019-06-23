Zakzaky: IMN raises fresh health alarm over leader, wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has raised fresh concerns over the ‘deteriorating health’ of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah who have been held in detention since December 2015.

Briefing newsmen, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to obey an order of a Federal High Court in Abuja in December, 2016 to let Zakzaky go.

He also cited a medical report by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) on April 29, which stressed the need to let Zakzaky undergo medical treatment abroad.

“The reports stated that Sheikh Zakzaky sustained multiple gunshot injuries, particularly in both of his eyes, his left hand and his right leg. All this occurred on the 14th of December 2015.

However, he underwent extensive surgeries in the eyes. Recently, there is the issue of chest pain and breath shortness that the Sheikh is having,” he said.

“The report also stated that Malama Zeenah also sustained gunshot injuries, most especially in her abdomen and blunt facial trauma causing fracture of the nasal bones.

“Again, she has severe, progressive and disabling bilateral knee joint pains affecting her daily activities, including walking inside the house, necessitating continuous use of a wheelchair.”

The IMN said it has submitted the medical report to the Kaduna High Court, Department of State Services, National Human Rights Commission, National Assembly, United Nations and the European Union for action.

