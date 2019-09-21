Yusuf, Wada to lead PDP campaign team for Kogi governorship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Kogi state, Idris Wada and serving member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf are to lead other members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign team for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Wada is to chair the Campaign Council while Yusuf has replaced Senator Dino Melaye as the Director General of the campaign following Melaye’s refusal to accept the offer by the party.

Senator Tunde Ogbeha, who represented Kogi West from 1999-2007, has been appointed deputy chairman of the Council while Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman will serve as secretary.

In a statement in Abuja, Yusuf said the party had got a trump card in the Musa Wada/Sam Aro ticket to win the election.

“Our candidate has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear state.

“More importantly, with our faith in Almighty God, we are confident that our creator will give us victory come November 16, 2019,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf said the Musa/Aro ticket would bring about meaningful growth and development as well as the resuscitation of the Kogi dream.

