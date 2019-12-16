Yultide: DPR assures on fuel availability

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Plateau State has cautioned against panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), saying that currently about 26 million litres of petroleum product are in stock in the Jos depot to check scarcity.

DPR’s Jos Field Operations Controller, Jerome Agada, said apart from the 26 million litres in stock, regular supply of the product will be maintained in the state.

Agada noted that the average daily supply of the product to the state is about 19 trucks, adding that the mandate of DPR as regulator of the Nigeria oil and gas industry is to ensure sustainable development of the nation’s oil and gas resources across the value chain for stakeholders through effective monitoring and regulatory guidance.

The controller said as a mono-product economy, driven by proceeds from oil sales and with increasingly growing demand and growing population, Nigeria is looking inwards to effectively optimize values derivable from petroleum resources.

Meanwhile, he reiterated his call on stakeholders and consumers of domestic gas to apply optimum safety measures in their operations/usage especially during the harmattan season in order to avoid accidents and mishaps.

He said the world is transiting from fossil fuel to alternative, cleaner sources of energy hence the need to be safety conscious in handling LPG.

