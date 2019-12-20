Yuletide: Transport fares steady in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite influx of passengers ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, transport owners in Taraba State are yet to increase fares.

North-East Trust’s findings revealed that there are increases in number of passengers travelling out of the state to different parts of the country for the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent, who visited some motor and mass transit parks in Jalingo, observed that there was increase in passengers flow in most of the routes.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Routes leading to easting part of the country have more passengers while Takum area of Taraba also have more passengers compared to other routes leading to towns within the state.

An official of National Road Transport Union, Mallam Ibrahim Sani, told North-East Trust that more people were traveling to eastern part of the country and other parts of the state now compared to few weeks ago and that the number of passengers will increase in the next few days.

He, however, said despite the increase in the number of passengers traveling out of Jalingo, transport fare was not increased.

He said transport fare from Jalingo to Yola remains N1,300, Jalingo to Takum N2,000, Jalingo and to Maiduguri N2000.

Mallam Ibrahim Sani said the fares were not increased because there is fuel in all the filling stations in Jalingo and other parts of the state.

Commenting on the mass movements of passengers during this period, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corp in the state, Mr Frank Okwueze, said his command had deployed 200 personnel to all parts of the state to enforce traffic rules and regulations during the festive period.

He said drivers would be monitored by his men on the road and they would also visit parks to preach safety measures.

He said drunk drivers and those using phone while driving would be sanctioned.

Mr.Frank Okwueze urged drivers in the state to comply with traffic rules in order to reduce crashes during and after the period.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App