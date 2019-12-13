Yuletide: Police ban use of fireworks

  1. Home
The Ondo State Police Command has banned the use of fireworks such as “bangers”, “knockout” and other explosives during this Yuletide.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Femi Joseph, the Command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), on Friday in Akure.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their children and wards from using such fireworks under the guise of celebrating the Yuletide as criminals often use this opportunity to commit havoc.

“Similarly, those who engage in the sales of these items are also warned to desist from such business as buyers, users and sellers are all culpable under the law,” Joseph said.

According to him, the police command is also assuring law abiding citizens of the state of adequate protection before, during and after the Yuletide.(NAN)

