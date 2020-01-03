Yuletide: Police arrest 27 suspects in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have arrested 27 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery and theft from different locations across the state during the yuletide season.

State Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, noted that the feat was achieved by his men through the cooperation of members of the public.

“Twenty seven suspects were arrested for kidnap, robbery and theft cases, 205 live ammunition, one vehicle and nine motorcycles were recovered during the festive period,” he stated.

Garba said the Command under his watch worked tirelessly to ensure that the yuletide celebration was hitch free as it was now evident in the peaceful celebration witnessed during the period.

The police commissioner added that all roots and possible black spots were identified and manned by police officers both on foot while vehicular patrols during the period were intensified.

