Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 3000 personnel in FCT

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
A cross section of NSCDC officers.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command says it has deployed 3000 men and officers of the agency to ensure security of lives and property during the Yuletide.

The Commandant of the FCT command, Patrick Ukpan, disclosed this while speaking on the preparedness of the agency ahead of the celebrations.

According to him, the personnel deployed are from the regular, undercover and arms squad units.

“We have deployed adequately to ensure a hitch-free celebration”, he said, adding that the organization was working with other security agencies to effectively curb crimes during the festive season.

He said NSCDC personnel will man all strategic points in the FCT, adding that “we have our operatives in the six area councils who have been charged to maintain surveillance.”

Ukpan enjoined FCT residents to be very vigilant, urging them to report any strange happening around them to security agencies.

