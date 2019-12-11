Yuletide: FRSC will ensure free flow of traffic, zero loss of lives – Boboye

ADVERTISEMENT

Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr.Boboye Oyeyemi has said that the corps has set up “2019 operation zero tolerance” which will ensure the free flow of traffic and zero loss of lives along the major highways during the yuletide season.

While speaking in Abuja during a meeting with transport unions, he said the operation will help in reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, encourage prompt response to road crash victims to save lives, clearance of all obstructions on the highways and ensure free flow of traffic on all critical corridors.

He said the operation would focus on speed limit violations, overloading, use of phones while driving, route violation and lane discipline as well as tyre quality.

He noted that all commanding officers had been directed to commence plans for more mobile courts during the operation.

Oyeyemi disclosed that over 6000 officers and 18,000 marshals will be deployed for the operation, adding that over 14, 000 special marshalls will also be deployed during the operation.

