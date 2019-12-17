Yuletide: FAAN beefs up security at airports, restricts VIP protocols

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has beefed up security at all airports across the country especially the major international gateways ahead of the yuletide festivities which record increased passenger movement.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Yakubu Henrietta (Mrs.) assured air travellers and other airport users that the authority’s network of airports across the country “are fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic that is the norm during the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said in a statement yesterday that the VIP lounge at the premier Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos has been renovated to enhance passenger comfort, adding that the “carousels are working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Yakubu said: “Also, we are intensifying our efforts at improving facilities and infrastructure to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users. At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport, the recently commissioned brand-new terminals are fully ready to play host to our esteemed passengers in safe, secure and very comfortable ambiences.

“The stories are similar at all other airports, as the Authority has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during this season and beyond.”

The agency however appealed to passengers to get to the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, so as to avoid the experience of missing their flights.

“This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the experience around this time and also due to ongoing construction works around the Lagos and Abuja airports,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the 10th Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Award, the FAAN spokesperson said protocol officers would no longer be allowed to receive their bosses and other dignitaries at the avio-bridges at the airports.

According to her, such officers are now expected to receive dignitaries after the immigration point which is the practice all over the world.

“So long as you are in the airport and your functions and your role is a protocol officer, you are no longer allowed to go to the avio-bridges to receive dignitaries or your principals, it is not done and we the backing of the office of the Vice-President of Nigeria to ensure that this done and that this law is no longer flouted,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App