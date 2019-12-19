Yuletide: DPR allays fears of fuel scarcity, warns against sharp practices

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta field office, Ogun State has allayed fears over possibility of fuel scarcity during Christmas and New year season in the state.

It assured residents of the State of the availability of petroleum products, before, during and after the celebrations.

The Operation Controller, DPR, Abeokuta, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi who disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, the State capital, noted that the DPR had put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that fuel is available in all parts of the State during the festive period.

Bello-Zagi stated that there was no need for the residents of the State to entertain any fear about fuel availability urging them to shun panic buying and storing of fuel inside or around residential areas to avoid disaster.

The DPR boss also warned Petroleum marketers not to engage in sharp practices such as diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding and adulteration of Petroleum products.

Her words “Petroleum Products are available in our depots around the country and for customers’ satisfaction you (marketers) are required not to engage in diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding, adulteration and unsafe acts in Petroleum Retail Outlets during and after the festive period.

“Any marketer or operator caught engaging in sharp practices will be sanctioned accordingly”, Bello-Zagi warned.

She stressed that DPR officials will be going round the State on monitoring and surveillance operations to sanction any marketer found culpable.

According to her, “Abeokuta field office has increased surveillance and has developed technology to effectively monitor oil and gas facilities within the State.”

She urged members of the public to promptly report any marketer found violating the regulations of the DPR.

