Yuletide: AFAN says livestock, poultry farmers will supply enough products

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has assured Nigerians of availability and affordable poultry and livestock products during the yuletide in the country.

The Lagos AFAN Chairman, Chief Femi Oke, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke on preparations and availability of poultry products and livestock during Christmas and New Year seasons.

He said the continuous closure of the nation’s land borders had encouraged farmers to expand their businesses to cater for the increasing demand, especially during the festive seasons.

According to him, poultry products and livestock, which include goat, sheep, cattle, pig, rabbit and others, will be available at affordable prices.

“Nigerians are showing more interest to buy from us than in the past. In fact, people have started booking for chickens and turkeys ahead of time.

“So far so good, farmers are very happy with the continuous closure of land borders because it has really encouraged us to do more of what we know how to do best.

“As Christmas is fast approaching, everybody is tightening up to ensure that they have enough produce to meet the demands.

“Our members will sell their produce at reasonable and affordable prices for the Christmas and New Year.

“We are hopeful that we will have enough supply in the market and it will not be too expensive,” he said.

