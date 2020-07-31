YSFON president, Gawuna urges youths to sustain interest in sports

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) and Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna has urged the youths of Nigeria to maintain their interest in sports despite the devastating effect of the coronavirus.

The sports enthusiast and administrator also felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and Nigerian sportsmen and women on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In his Sallah message to all the state chapters, members and friends of the foremost grassroots sports body in the country, Gawuna said the deadly virus which caught the world off guard has dampened what would otherwise have been a time of celebration for the Muslim faithful.

He, therefore, enjoined Muslims to embark on low key celebration and maintain proper hygiene, wash hands regularly with soap and running water, use sanitizers, as well as observe social distancing as a way of fighting the deadly virus.

Gawuna also assured that YSFON’s numerous programmes would bounce back after COVID-19 setback to provide the youths with ample opportunities to develop their talents.

In addition, he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to support YSFON in its quest to restore the country’s leading role in world youth football in the 80s and 90s.

