YouTube unveils initiative to support local creators in Nigeria

YouTube has unveiled new initiatives to support the growth of local creators in Nigeria.

One of the initiatives is a YouTube-driven promotional campaign that features upcoming content from top local YouTube channels and creators while the second initiative is a partnership with MTN, which will provide three months free data for creators and launching of new packages to enable Nigerians watch more of their favourite YouTube content.

Launched in Lagos, the YouTube campaign showcased a vast array of verticals and local content from genres including entertainment, food, beauty, comedy and sports among others.

Google’s Country Marketing Manager in Nigeria, Olumide Balogun who spoke at the event explained that YouTube seeks to help more people discover content that they will love on the platform; help more creators to get discovered and succeed as well as make it easier for more people to be able to access YouTube through affordable data plans.

