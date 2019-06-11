Youths warn gov’ship aspirants threatening Bayelsa PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Network (PDPYN) has warned some aspirants against causing crisis for selfish reasons.

Secretary-General of the group Mr. James Oputin while speaking with journalists, yesterday, in Yenagoa, said PDP youths were worried that activities of some aspirants were affecting the existing unity and strength of the party.

Oputin decried some sponsored articles in the media desperately trying to create a wrong impression of a non-existing strife within the PDP.

