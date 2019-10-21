Youths shut Minna-Suleja, Minna-Bida roads over deplorable condition

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths in their hundreds on Monday, blocked the Minna-Bida and the Minna-Suleja roads in protest over the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.

The two roads were the major entry points into the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The placards bearing youths sat on the middle of roads leaving road users stranded.

They accused the Federal Government of neglecting federal roads in Niger State and called on the President to come to their aid.

The protesters in some of their placards and banners called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save them.

The youth claimed that people die every day in Niger part of country due to the deplorable nature of the road.

Our correspondent reports that the peaceful protest almost turned violent following the use of teargas by the police.

However, the protesters regrouped immediately the impact wears off threatening to ground activities until 6 pm.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App