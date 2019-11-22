Youths should aspire to be entrepreneurs — Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has called on Nigerian youths to embrace entrepreneurship as a way of contributing to nation building.

The minister, while acknowledging the place of youths in national development, called on prominent Nigerians who have excelled in their fields of endeavours, to adopt and mentor the youths in a bid to prepare the younger generation for future challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dare stated this during a visit to the head office of VCare Diagnostics Centre, owned by Mr. Tayo Adiatu, who is also the Promoter of Tulcan Energy Ltd.

He said the owner of the facility is a great entrepreneur which the youth must emulate, adding there is fulfilment in aspiring to be entrepreneurs.

“I am impressed with the owner of this facility, Mr. Tayo Adiatu. He has not only made the youths proud, but Nigerians at large,” he noted.

Mr Adiatu, the Ogbomoso-born business mogul commended the minister for supporting Nigerian youths in their endeavours.

He said, “The Minister of Youth and Sports Development has been a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

“I invited the minister a few hours ago and he obliged me and my team, the opportunity to play host to him in our corporate head office, I cherish the words of encouragement and counsel of the minister at all times.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App