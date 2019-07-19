…Youths protest closure of assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial activities were yesterday paralysed in Benin Metropolis, the Edo State capital, as a result of a protest by hundreds of youths over the proposed taking over of the House of Assembly by the House of Representatives.

The protest was organised by Civil Society Groups (CSOs), market women and youths.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the protesters, Rev. Olu Martins said the order given by the Reps was uncalled for as the matter was already in court.

According to him, Edo State was working under Gov. Godwin Obaseki, saying they did not need anybody from Abuja to tell them what to do.

“The people of the state are solidly behind Gov. Obaseki and nothing can alter that because he is currently turning the state around and should be allowed to continue the good works in the state. We all stand with Obaseki, and the voice of the people is the voice of God,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Youth Leader of the APC, Valentine Aisien, said Gov. Obaseki should not allow himself to be distracted.

