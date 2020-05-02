Youths pelt security agencies enforcing lockdown at Kaduna Market

ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium at Kasuwar Barci in Tudun Wada, Kaduna when some angry youth pelted security agencies who stormed the market to drive out non-essential traders who have been asked to stay away from the market throughout the lockdown against Covid-19.

The incident happened along Ibrahim Taiwo road where second-hand clothes sellers (called Gwamjo) displayed their wares.

It was gathered that two loaded security vehicles arrived the ‎market around after 12 noon ordering people and traders to leave.

A second-hand clothes dealer said, “Some of our traders already started packing their goods when some area boys who were not traders started shouting “karya ne “karya ne” as security agents tried to seize their phones which they were using to records them.

“Later on some of the boys started throwing stones at the security agencies forcing them to leave the market with their vehicles,” he said.

Another provisions seller Bello Idris said there was confusion when the youth were pelting the security men.

” There was confusion because traders and other shop owners close by started running when the youth were throwing stones,” he said.

It was gathered that one person was whisked away by the security agencies during the fracas.

A KASTLEA marshal who didn’t want his name mentioned said there were stones everywhere around Tudun Wada roundabout, a little distance away from the scene of the incident.

“Yes, youth pelted the security agencies around the market because I can see lot of stones on the floor,” he said.‎

Daily Trust gathered that normalcy has since returned but some traders closed and left the scene but some remained.

The State Police Command spokesman ASP Jalige said he will find out the details before commenting.

