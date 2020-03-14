Youths on rampage as trailer crushes 3, injures 7 others in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium in Gwagwalada in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday morning after a trailer killed three persons and injured another seven.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)’s Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the accident occurred at about 08:50 a.m at Wazobia Park.

“At about 08:50 a.m, a trailer fully loaded with cows had lost control at Gwagwalada road while heading to Kwali.

“Our officers arrived five minutes after the crash and immediately swung into action to ensure those involved were rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This situation caused a fatal accident involving 10 persons; eight male adults and two female adults, while seven male adults were injured, two female adults and one male adult were confirmed dead,” he said.

Daily Trust gathered that youths in the area took law into their hands and started harassing commuters.

They said their friends were among those killed by the trailer.

A commuter told Daily Trust that it took the intervention of the military to restore decorum in the area.

“We were coming from Kwali and when we approached Gwagwalada, we met a heavy traffic. I thought it was caused by the activities of security men at a close-by check point.

“However, within few minutes in the gridlock, some hoodlums descended on commuters, breaking glasses of cars with sticks and cutlasses while also causing injuries to many people.

“They broke the glasses of the vehicle I boarded and we were ordered out and to kneel down.

“Luckily for us, the military personnel came to our rescue as they shot into the air to scare the hoodlums away,” the victim who wouldn’t want her name mentioned said.

Meanwhile, Kazeem said that the Corps had taken the injured victims to Abuja University Teaching Hospital, adding that efforts were being made to remove the trapped victims.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App