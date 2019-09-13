Youths discuss children’s right to quality learning in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Nigerians gathered in Abuja recently to speak on the kind of Nigeria they want to see. For so many it is a Nigeria where there will be quality education for all and for others it is Nigeria with equal opportunities for everyone.

In a an event tagged, Naija Youth Talk themed ‘The Nigeria We Want’ to mark the 2019 International Literacy Day organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund(UNICEF) in partnership with DFID, the youths demanded that Nigeria works to take the 10.5 million out of school children back to school.

President of Youth Advocate of UNICEF, Sagir Musa said: “The Nigeria I want is where every child has a level playing ground to access quality education. Where youths have active participation in decision making process and acquire necessary skills to equip them for jobs.”

The Founder of Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam, said Nigeria needs to work and that for it to work it must have great vision that will lead and guard its citizens.

For Musa Musa, who is the Programme Assistant of Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, said they want a Nigeria where disability will not be seen as an identity, a Nigeria where every child with disability goes to school, adding “Regardless of my disability I can strive and achieve greater heights”.

A communication specialist, Maryam Laushi, said the quality of education in Nigeria is poor children are not taught how to solve problems but just how to replicate what they are being taught in class during examination

On addressing poor education, a health technology and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) expert Farida Kabir, said kids should be informed that they don’t need to be special to perform well in STEM. She however said social investment is key to unravelling the challenges of education in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s youth population, according to UNICEF Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, is one of the largest in the world. “Out of 200 million, more than 64m persons are in the 15 to 35-year-age bracket, which is categorized as youths.

“The youth population of any nation is a key ingredient of national development, a bridge, and transition to a prosperous future,” he said.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said youths have the right to demand the country they want because the country belongs to them.

