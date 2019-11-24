Youths begin agric training in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 50 youths are currently undergoing a three-month training in Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) in Kaduna State.

The flag-off of the scheme was done by the director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu, who was represented at the occasion by the Kaduna State coordinator, Sani Maiwada.

The director-general emphasised that modern technology in the SADTS would ensure the success of government policy on agriculture for employment, wealth creation and food sufficiency.

He urged the participants to pay more attention to the training throughout the period, saying that with the knowledge acquired, they would be able to depend on themselves.

He also expressed Federal Government’s commitment towards creating more opportunities for youths and women in the country, particularly through job creation in agriculture.

