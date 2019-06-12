Youth Parliament tasks Lawan, Gbajabiamila on constitutional legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, forth session, Hon. Mubarak Mijinyawa, has urged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to honour the high expectations of Nigerians and contribute to ensuring the country is moved to the desired next level.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, He said that Nigerians are happy with their emergence at the leadership position of the ninth National Assembly.

“There would not be room for excuses as we expect smooth running of Nigerian affairs. Our country will remember you for the Laws you make. We urged the newly inaugurated Senators and House of Representative Members to discharge their constitutional duties in the best interest of our beloved country Nigeria,” Mijinyawa said.

While congratulating the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege respectively, he described their emergence as a well-deserved one which will in no doubt convey growth and development to our dear country Nigeria.

Also congratulating the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase respectively, he said “Our country will remember you for the Laws you make as such, we expect you to pass laws that will curb the menace of insecurity, improved economy, quality health care, standard education and better life for Youth.”

He said the youth constitutes 70 per cent of the entire population in Nigeria, hence the need for youth oriented and friendly policies in law making.

On the celebration of June 12 Democracy Day he urged Nigerians especially the youth to be morally upright and justifiable in exercising their fundamental rights as embedded in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

