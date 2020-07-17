Youth parliament begins assessment of governors’ performance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has embarked on an oversight function across states of the federation to assess state governments’ performance in the areas of youth and social development, education, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors of the economy, the Speaker of the NYP, Rt. Hon. Mubarak Mijinyawa, has said.

The oversight function was kicked off in Bauchi State with the Commissioner of Youth and Sports hosting the team of Youth Parliamentarians on behalf of Governor Bala Mohammed.

“It is expected that at the end of the assignment, a comprehensive report will be sent to both the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives,” the NYP president said in a statement.

