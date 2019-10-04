Youth group alerts Buhari over impunity, violence

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, Kogi Youth Alliance has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in addressing rising signs of impunity and impending anarchy ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by the trio of Ade Onemola, Idowu Ipinmisho and Arome Idachaba who represented the state’s three senatorial zones, alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello and his men were stoking tension in the state ahead of the election, especially with the outcome of a recent meeting the governor had with some traditional rulers from Okunland.

But reacting, spokesman of Governor Yahaya Bello, Kingsley Fanwo described the allegations as “baseless, unfounded and a faint voice of a sinking gong”.

“The lower tribunal has nullified the election and the judgement was sound and based on points of law. Melaye should face his appeal and stop crying foul. He went to appeal and has possibly lost faith in his own case,” Fanwo said.

