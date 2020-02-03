Youth employment key to peace, stability — Minister

  1. Home
By Olayemi John-Mensah
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr. Sunday Dare
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, says engaging the youth in sustainable economic activities will bring socio- economic progress and promote national cohesion, peace and stability.

The minister said doing so would also reduce crime and juvenile delinquency which, according to him are inimical to national developmental efforts.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of a youth empowerment programme on capacity building and scale-up on sustainable livelihood programme in tailoring and fashion designing for unemployed youths at the National Youth Development Centre Ode-Omu, Osun State.

