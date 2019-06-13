Youth council congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has congratulated the Senate President and President of the 9th Senate Ahmed Lawan on his election.

The Council led by Comrade Abdullahi Almustapha Asuku also congratulated Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by the National PRO, Awujoola Kehinde, the NYCN also congratulate all members of the just inaugurated 9th National Assembly, and urged the new legislature to ensure that it deepens democracy.

“We the Apex and Umbrella youth organisation in Nigeria, use this medium to formally congratulate all members of the Red and Green Chamber as they begin another four years of legislative duties to initiate and pass bills that would represent the general interest of the citizenry and the nation at large.

