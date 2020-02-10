Youth corps members provide free healthcare services to rural dwellers in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

The paramedics of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State have provided free healthcare services to rural dwellers in the Boripe Local Government Area of the state free of charge.

Residents of the communities in the local government who benefited from the free healthcare services described the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) as “a unique way of serving the nation by ensuring that people are healthy.”

The Boripe Local Government Chairman, Reverend Adebayo Oyeyiola, also described the HIRD as “a good attempt of serving God through selfless service to humanity.”

He noted that the initiative was in tandem with Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s policy on healthcare delivery to the citizenry of the state and pledged support to the NYSC in actualising its objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also assured that he would ensure provision of drugs for the beneficiaries to complement the NYSC drug supply.

The NYSC Coordinator in Osun State, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale, explained that the goal of the initiative was to assist the government on healthcare service delivery “since government alone cannot do it.”

Adewale said, “We partnered with the state government through the Boripe local government Chairman to get the drugs for this programme. These corps members attending to the villagers are medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists working to give the residents the best medical care freely. “

He added that the programme was a quarterly scheme geared towards taking free healthcare service to the rural areas as a corporate social responsibility.

Adegoke commended the state government for supporting the scheme in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App