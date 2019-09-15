You’re worthy son, community tell Air Peace chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders and people of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state have described the chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, as one of the greatest ambassadors of the community.

This was contained in a letter to Chief Onyema signed by member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Ifeanyi Momah; member representing Ihiala 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Chidi Udemmadu; and the transition Chairman of the council which was made available to Daily Trust on Sunday.

Others who signed the letter include the chairman of Anambra South Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, who is also the traditional ruler of Isseke in Ihiala LGA.

They observed that Chief Onyema’s commitment to public good has brought so much goodwill and honour to his local government area and community.

“The large number of Nigerians he touches their lives daily pray, not just for him, but also his entire people. We note in particular the lifting of 187 Nigerians stranded in South Africa in the face of renewed xenophobic siege free of charge last Wednesday.

“It is, therefore, with immense joy that we congratulate our outstanding son, the founder and chairman of Nigeria’s biggest airline, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, for selflessly undertaking the unprecedented patriotic duty of bringing back free-of-charge Nigerians facing death in South Africa.

“His love for humanity stands him out as an uncommon Nigerian leader and patriot. He is without question a foresighted entrepreneur Nigerian who has over the years been working quietly to assist all kinds of people, particularly the needy,” the statement noted.

It added that it was in recognition of his “profound commitment to the common good that all the 10 towns in the local government area came together four years ago to bestow on Chief Onyema, the prestigious title of ‘Ide’ Pillar of Ihiala LGA.”

“He has lived up to more than the of billing of the people, as he trains thousands of our people in schools in Nigeria and abroad, employs our people massively, sets up businesses for them and pays medical bills of a good number and assists some to build houses.

“In spite of his wealth which he uses generously for the benefit of people without regard to gender, language, religion or ethnicity, Chief Onyema, a successful lawyer in his own right, remains humble and easily approachable.

“He socialises with the mighty and the downtrodden, dining with the poor and dancing with villagers at local meetings. He participates actively in local functions where he frequently admonishes the young never to give up despite the vicissitudes of life.

“It is common to see our dear ‘Ide’ at the airports, personally attending to customers, selling tickets to them and carrying their luggage.

“Even on the aircraft, he often stays quietly in the economy class,” the letter stated.

While also describing Chief Onyema as a pan-Nigerian pathfinder, the leaders asked other wealthy Nigerians to learn the virtues of solidarity and selfless services from the Air Peace chairman.

“We will like to use this opportunity to align ourselves with the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, who has been calling on the Federal Government to make Air Peace, the Nigerian national flag carrier.

“With some 40 aircraft in Air Peace fleets, just only in five years, the airline has earned its place in history,” it added.

