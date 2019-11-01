You’re not Obiano’s godfather, Peter Obi told

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Obiano support group, Chief Jude Emecheta, has refuted insinuations that the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, singlehandedly installed Chief Willis Obiano as governor of the state.

Emecheta, who spoke to Daily Trust in his office Thursday on the chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to win the governorship election come 2021, said Obiano could not curry votes to defeat APGA in the state.

According to Emecheta, Peter Obi was not a godfather of Obiano, rather a part of instruments that brought Obiano to power.

“Peter Obi couldn’t have installed Obiano alone without some other people in the state who saw the virtues in Obiano before supporting him for the governorship post,” he said.

He said the intricacies of Obiano becoming governor of Anambra State was collective and no one man could take the glory alone, adding that the credit belonged to the people of Anambra State who are still solidly behind APGA and Obiano.

According to him, it would not be correct to say that Peter Obi made Obiano governor without recognising others and Anambra people who worked for his victory.

He said APGA is gaining more ground in the state when compared to when Obi was governor of the state.

According to Emecheta, this is the first time APGA is having five members in the Federal House of Representatives.

Anambra State APGA, he said, is growing in strength and might and it is sure of retaining power beyond 2021 in the state.

