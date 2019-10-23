You’re free to decamp, Sule Lamido tells PDP members

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said there is no compulsion in the membership of a party as members are free to cross carpet.

The former governor, who stated this yesterday while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dutse, the state capital, said the meeting was convened to fill the vacuums created in the party’s leadership as a result of defection or death at zonal, state and local government levels.

He noted that those that left simply because the party lost out in the last general elections, would soon realize that only PDP was the political party worth dying for in the country.

He added that many, including past leaders had left but despite that, the party has survived, arguing that was a clear indication that the party was built on national interest and people based ideology.

Lamido further explained that PDP was a political party formed to survive without the so-called powerful individuals, adding that it did not matter who leaves the party because their departure would not make any difference.

“The death of Dr. Alex Ekweme and Solomon Lar or the decamping of Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe, who were all former PDP chairmen did not reduce the party’s strength; or even that of the former president Obasanjo, who also abandoned the party at one time,” he said.

