You’re an ingrate, Bianca Ojukwu tells Obiano

Wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu has expressed reservation over absence of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

Mrs Ojukwu spoke during the lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra State on Monday.

Obiano was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke.

Bianca who spoke shortly after the memorial lecture by Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

”Tell Obiano that there is no evil spirit in the venue of Ojukwu memorial lecture.

“This is the second time the event is holding and Obiano doesn’t want to attend by himself,” Bianca said.

She called on the governor not to erode the legacy of her late husband especially regarding All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Lastly, tell him that he is gratuitously handing over the credentials for history to call him an ingrate, who step on fingers of all the benefactors that held the ladder for him to climb to political power,” she said.

She thanked former Gov. Peter Obi for renaming the state University after Ojukwu who was truly a hero in life and death.

Dr Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra said Obiano was absent at the event due to other official engagement.

“It is unfortunate that Obiano has not attended the memorial lecture since it started last year, but that is not to say that he will not attend.

“The governor still has time in office and could still attend in future,” he said.

A board member of APGA, Rommy Ezeonwuka who spoke to journalists on the sideline of the lecture, berated Bianca Ojukwu over her comment.

“I am disappointed by the way and the manner the wife of Ojukwu labelled the state governor in the public as an ingrate. It sad for my liking. She is a member of board of trustee of APGA which her husband founded, ” he stated

Muoghalu whose lecture was titled: Ndigbo in the contemporary Nigerian politics, problems, prospects and way forward, said the Igbo people must be given equal treatment like other tribes.

Muoghalu regretted that since the Nigeria/Biafra civil war, the effect had held the nation backward due to inability of the leaders to address the matters arising.

“I suggest that key actors during the war like retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon should speak to heal the wounds to ensure lasting peace,” he said.

Former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu who chaired the event called for restructuring of the country and introduction of state police.

He said restructuring and de-centralisation of the police were key to addressing the mirage of problems plaguing the nation.

