The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has told the council’s supervisory councillors that their performances would determine their days in office.

Candido made this known on Friday after the council’s supervisory councillors took their oath of office. The appointees were screened and confirmed by the council’s legislative members on Thursday.

“Your capacity to deliver will determine your stay in office. I want to assure you, that there is no day that will be wasted, I am going to be on a speed lane because three years is like three days and therefore your capacity to support me will determine the length of days you will be in office,” he said.

While congratulating them on their confirmation by the council’s legislators, he urged the supervisory councillors to be on their toes, adding that anyone that performed below expectations had ‘shorten his days in office.’

He said there was also need for members of his cabinet and the entire AMAC residents to embrace unity as it forms the focal point of his second term agenda.

He said the unity of indigenous people and other residents in the council would be promoted with the issuance of a license to the AMAC grassroots community radio.

Responding on behalf of the supervisory councillors, the supervisory councillor, Finance, Budget and Accounts, Adamu Abari, assured the chairman and other residents of their support and willingness to work hard.

