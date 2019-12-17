Your birthday promises are diversionary, PDP tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s birthday declaration to bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections as diversionary posturing, which cannot sway Nigerians to place any trust in the present administration.

The PDP said in a statement Tuesday that President Buhari cannot claim to be committed to free and fair election after he refused to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act.

The party said Buhari cannot rightly assert a commitment to electoral reform when he congratulated all “beneficiaries of past flawed elections” while his administration allegedly failed to take any decisive step to bring riggers and perpetrators of violence in the elections to book.

“Our party notes that penance is a process from which a President is not forbidden. However, we invite Mr. President to note that the true electoral reform, which our nation requires today, goes beyond mere verbal posturing. He needs to openly support the strengthening of our electoral laws and the decisive application of the provisions thereof.

“The PDP therefore, tasks President Buhari to demonstrate that commitment for free, fair and credible electoral process by immediately returning the Electoral Act amendment bill to the National Assembly for accelerated consideration with a commitment from him to sign it into law upon passage,” the party said.

