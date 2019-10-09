Young people want inclusiveness, education retooled

ADVERTISEMENT

Young leaders have made a strong case for the retooling of Nigeria’s education, political inclusiveness and opportunities to build the next generation of leaders that will drive development in Nigeria.

This, they said this is chiefly because between now and 2050 Nigeria would need transformational change that requires young people to take the driver’s seat in leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young leaders who spoke on the theme “leadership in 20250: insight from Nigeria emerging leaders agree our current education systems wouldn’t take us to where we want to be in 2050.

Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA, Africa who was on the panel said, “We need to fix politics. We’ve got to make politics or governance deliver development to the people. And the kind of leadership we need in public office are leaders who have capacity, who have competence, and the character to provide the excellent leadership that Nigerians need. I think that is the burden this generation faces,” adding that we also have to make politics interesting to young people.

He also warned that in the next 30 years new leaders will rise that will disrupt that space and provide the right kind of leadership.

But he also advocated that Nigerian political leadership needs to invest in education to equip the next generation of leaders.

Also speaking on the panel, Chidi Ajaero, the Chief Executive, God is Good Motors, said

In Nigeria today, there are a lot of young Nigerians that can deliver but all they need is an opportunity.

“When the founder of my company died, I was 21 and it was difficult to understand how a 22 year old would take the company to a global stage. But we took a company that employed less than 200 to over 4,000 staff across four countries” he noted, adding that what worked for him is the good education he had.

He also noted that the salvation of Africa lies on leadership, education and security.

Also, the 28-year-old board member of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related crimes Commission, Hannatu Mohammed noted that there is need for political reorientation among youths.

Mohammed says leadership is a huge sacrifice and the youths must be ready it.

“There are a lot of untapped areas in Nigeria, and if we can provide good leadership, there must be a uniform strategy of running both private and public sectors,” she added.

Also the speaker of the Oyo state house of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin said Nigerian youths must begin to plan for leadership now and not by the year 2050.

“There is a need for awakening youth participation in all areas both private and public sector which to me is the major reason why I am a speaker today at the age of 32.

“Involvement in the political space by young people is key to actively take over leadership and the time is now,” he added.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App