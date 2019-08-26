Young cocoa farmers seek government support

ADVERTISEMENT

Young cocoa farmers in Osun State have appealed to the state and federal governments to support them with funds and tools to enable them do well in their agribusiness.

They made the appeal at Iperindo, an agrarian community in Osun state, while celebrating the International Youth Day under the auspices of Olam Cocoa with support from Action Health Incorporated (AHI)

The youths said that their interest in agriculture was burning and that they would sustain it and do well if they were given fund to procure modern tools.

One of the youths, Ademola Ismaila, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said with necessary supports from government, the youths could succeed in agriculture and contribute immensely to economic growth.

The Programme Officer of AHI, Tina Igbinedion, expressed concerns on the future of agriculture, given the way rural areas were losing a vital part of their workforce as young people were migrating to cities or abroad.

During the event, the young cocoa farmers were sensitized on healthy living. They also received free medical check up and treatment.

They were also thought the modern and best practices in cocoa production so as to make commensurate profits.

