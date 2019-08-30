Young cocoa farmers in Osun seek govts’ support

ADVERTISEMENT

Young cocoa farmers in Osun State have appealed to government at state and federal levels to support them with funds and tools to enable them do well in their agribusiness.

They made the appeal at Iperindo, an agrarian community in Osun state where they celebrated the International Youth Day under the auspices of Olam Cocoa with support from Action Health Incorporated (AHI)

The youths said their interest in agriculture was burning and that they would sustain it and do well if they have fund to procure modern tools.

One of the youths, Ademola Ismaila who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said with necessary supports from government, the youths could succeed in agriculture and contribute immensely to economic growth.

During the event, the young cocoa farmers were sensitized on healthy living. They also received free medical check-up and treatment.

They were also thought the modern and best practices in cocoa production so as to make commensurate profits.

Also, the young farmers were sensitized on how to maintain high level of hyphen, particularly hand-washing.

They were also thought how to make good food, eat balance diet and live healthy life.

The Programme Officer of Action Health Incorporated, Tina Igbinedion expressed concern on the future of agriculture given the way rural areas are losing a vital part of their workforce as young people were migrating to cities or abroad.

She said “Agriculture remains a significant employer of labour and can contribute to a significant reduction of unemployment among young people in Nigeria.”

