Young, Adebayo cut from Team USA after Vegas camp

After a week of training in Las Vegas, the US Men’s National Team roster is getting a shake-up ahead of the FIBA World Cup, which begins at the end of the month.

After a Friday night scrimmage to end the week, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo were removed from the Senior Team, according to USA Basketball’s Jerry Colangelo.

Colangelo said they would be replaced on the roster by two members of the Select Team – San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

The Senior Team beat the Select Team 97-78 in Friday night’s scrimmage.

“We’re going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time,” Colangelo said of making the final roster. “We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There’s something we like about every one of the players.”

