You’ll handover Bayelsa to Lyon, Oshiomhole tells Dickson

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that Governor Seriake Dickson has resorted to using ‘terrorist’ tag on his party’s governorship candidate David Lyon because of the aspirants intimidating qualities.

Oshiomhole spoke yesterday in Abuja while addressing Bayelsa State APC stakeholders and aggrieved governorship aspirants during a reconciliatory meeting at the APC national secretariat.

“Let me use this opportunity to reply directly to my friend, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa. I think he has allowed his fears, lack of self-confidence, his imminent defeat that awaits him and his party to overcloud his judgement to resort to the use of inelegant language and uncouth statement to describe one of his own and a fellow citizen of Bayelsa.

“When a governor describes one of his own purely on the account of his political differences, using name of terrorists and the like, then he has missed it already.

“Let me assure him (Dickson), that we will not go low as he has chosen to but we will rather go high and higher until he packs out of government house and hands over decently like a gentleman to our candidate, by the special grace of God, the next governor of Bayelsa State, David Lyon,” Oshiomhole said.

