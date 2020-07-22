‘You should be in isolation centre sir’, Nigerians react to Fayemi’s COVID-19 status

  1. Home
By Joshua Odeyemi 
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday morning, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle; @kfayemi.

He tweeted: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday [Tuesday] and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to respond to the news of his COVID-19 positive status.

Some are not convinced he is actually COVID-19 positive even as few others are furious he had three tests while many people with symptoms have not been able to get tested.

While some were praying for his quick recovery, others were not comfortable with his decision to self isolate with one asking him to move to an isolation centre for treatment instead.

Here are some of the responses:

Getting tested three times

Some are furious that the governor had three tests when most Nigerians with COVID-19 could not get tested at all.

‘We are not convinced’

Some are not convinced he had actually tested positive for the virus.

