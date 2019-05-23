You owe us 39-month salary arrears, Kogi workers tell Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State council of the Nigeria Labour Congress has told Governor Yahaya Bello that workers in the state are still being owed months of salary arrears.

NLC chairman in the state, Onuh Edoka, stated this yesterday during a meeting the labour leaders held with Bello at the Government House, Lokoja. The meeting was at the instance of the state government to resolve grey areas on salaries.

He told the governor that workers in the state were going through untold hardships due to unpaid salaries and therefore called on him to expedite action in addressing the issue in the interest of workers’ wellbeing.

Responding, Bello said modalities would be put in place to address the issue.

He said his government had done much with the lean resources to develop the state.

He called on the leadership of the organised labour to support his administration for more dividends of democracy.

