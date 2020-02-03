You need new International passport? See how to get one

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a new International Passport in Nigeria is an uphill task as one has to contend with middlemen all through the process of application if one is not armed with the relevant information.

As a result of the numerous middlemen’s involvement in passport application process, Nigerians end up spending much more than the stipulated amount of money to get their passports.

Some Nigerians don’t even know where to go get their International Passports.

In view of these, we have highlighted the step-by-step process for you to deal with all your passports problems below:

Fresh (First) Passport Application

1. Complete passport application form online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference Number.

2. Print out Guarantor’s form (using Application ID and Reference number) to be signed by a guarantor and commissioner of oath in a competent court

3. Submit completed passport application form with other requirements in person at passport office selected during online payment process for further processing.

4. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing.

Renewal (Expired Validity/Unexpired Validity)

1. Complete passport application online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the passport office chosen during online application.

3. Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. Applicants are require to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

Exhausted Visa Pages

1. Complete passport application online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the passport office chosen during online application.

3. Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old

Damaged

1. Complete passport application online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters Abuja

3. Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. Applicants are require to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

Lost

1. Complete passport application online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the passport office chosen during online application.

3. Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

Change of Data due to Change in Marital Status

1. Complete passport application online, make payment and obtain Application ID and Reference.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the passport office chosen during online application.

3 Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

Correction of error(s)

1. Complete passport application online and pay non refundable administrative charge. (1 alphabet correction and re-arrangement of names attracts no administrative charge)

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja for further processing.

3. Nigerians in Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. After approval, proceed to pay online for passport booklet.

5. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

Others: Replacement of name(s)/ Addition of name(s)/ Deletion of name(s)/ Rearrangement of name(s)

1. Complete passport application online and pay non refundable administrative charge.

2. Submit application letter with other requirements in person at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja for further processing

3. Nigerians in the Diaspora are to submit application at the nearest Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate.

4. After approval, proceed to pay online for passport booklet.

5. Applicants are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six (6) months old.

