You can’t sway S/East with false promises, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians are no longer interested in “fake promises and false performance claims”.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the attempt by the Buhari presidency to “lure the South-East geo-political zone into supporting his second term fell like a pack of cards” as the people had resolved not to follow any leader who could not deliver on promises.

The party said President Buhari and the APC had been jittery since the South East and other geo-political zones had expressed their acceptance of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“In this desperation, Mr President fails to understand that the people of the South East, just like other Nigerians, are too sophisticated to fall for gimmicks, false promises and ethnic politics, and as such cannot be swayed from their resolve to rally with Atiku Abubakar to rescue our nation from the shackles of misrule,” the PDP said.

