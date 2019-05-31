You can’t sack us, council chairmen tell Oyo gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the pronouncement of the dissolution of local government chairmen by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, council bosses yesterday vowed to remain in office.

The chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye of Oluyole Local Government, who led 15 others to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ibadan, wondered why the governor declaring him sacked despite a court judgment stopping it.

The chairmen, in their address titled “Public Statement on the Purported Dissolution of Democratically Elected Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde,” described their sack as undemocratic and illegal.

Abass-Alesinloye said the military-like statement issued by the governor that all councils and the Local Council Development Authorities be dissolved with immediate effect amounted to a familiar jackboot statement of the military era.

According to him, “it is unexpected and quite unfortunate in a democracy. The statement came out less than 12 hours after Governor Makinde was sworn-in.”

The governor had through his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka Wednesday, directed that “all local Government authorities, Local Council Development Authorities be dissolved with immediate effect.”

He had asked the chairmen to hand over to their heads of local government administration or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

