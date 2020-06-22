You can’t match Obaseki, others, PDP tells APC, Ize- Iyamu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu can not match any of its aspirants at the poll.

Ize-Iyamu was candidate of the PDP in the 2016 governorship election in the state before his defection to the APC.

He emerged candidate of the APC at its primary poll conducted on Monday in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The PDP has slated Thursday, for its primary where it would produce a candidate for the election.

The party earlier had four aspirants on its platform – Governor Godwin Obaseki, Kenneth Imansuangbon, Omoregie-Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhile.

But Ikhile, has stepped down for Obaseki.

The PDP in a statement Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Ize-Iyamu’s emergence signified failure for the APC.

“Given the crisis that has destroyed the APC to its tatters, it is difficult to assert that Ize-Iyamu will be their eventual candidate.

“However, if he managed through, we welcome him to an issue-based campaign, though his godfather, in agreement with us, has since declared that he has nothing to offer.

“From all indications, only failure awaits the APC in the September election.

“This is because, going by the figures announced from the direct primary, which the APC conducted to produce Ize-Iyamu, it is clear that the totality of the members of the APC in Edo is far below 40,000, in a state where the membership and support base of the PDP soar well above three million,” the party said.

