You can’t blame army, police for PDP’s defeat, Nabena tells Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena, has said that Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State can’t blame army and police for the rejection of his stooge by Bayelsans at the poll.

Nabena, who said this on Thursday in an interview with journalists in Abuja, dismissed claims by the governor that security agents connived with the APC to hijack electoral materials in many local governments in the recent Bayelsa governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC deputy spokesman man said Nigerians should disregard the claim, adding that “it was obvious that the people of Bayelsa state chosen to embrace the change and massively rejected governor Dickson’s stooge.”

Nabena, who said he understood Dickson’s frustration after his rigging plans failed, advised the Governor to concentrate on the preparation of his handover notes.

He said, “Governor Seriake Dickson has decided to take out his frustration on security agencies, particularly the Army and Police following the loss of his candidate in the recent Bayelsa governorship election. Why will Dickson blame security agencies for his loss? Bayelsans rejected Dickson, his candidate and the PDP. Governor Dickson can choose to hide under his media show after the election, but he knew defeat was imminent. That is why he tried unsuccessfully to use all manner of illegal tactics to rig the election including vote buying and violence to rig the election.

“While Governor Dickson must be commended for swiftly inaugurating the 41-member Bayelsa governorship transition committee, I advise him to concentrate on preparing his handover notes with the remaining time he has left in office.”

Chief David Lyon of the APC won the November 16 governorship election and is slated to assume office on February 14, 2020.

Nabena who described the APC victory in Bayelsa as “a revolution against bad governance,” also used the opportunity to thank the people of Bayelsa for their confidence in the APC.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App