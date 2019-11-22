You can succeed in uniting Nigeria, Bode George tells youths

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George on Friday said he would continue to work for the unity of this country.

He also charged the younger generation to strive towards uniting the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said though the older generation tried to unite the country without succeeding, the youth can make a headway in that quest.

George spoke when the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) conferred him with the award of Garkuwan Matasan Najeriya (Philanthropist Per Excellence).

According to him, the older generation made the “small mistake” of trying to be honest with each other in a bid to unite the country.

He said, “I want to appeal to the younger generation. We, the older ones, have made small mistake and that is the mistake of trying to be honest with ourselves and unite this country. We have not succeeded.

“But I plead with you, you can succeed. There are no differences. Yes there are cultural differences but who chose where he is to be born? God decided where you would be born. You don’t know where you will go in the next round, you can’t determine that.”

Recalling that his best friend is a Northerner, he advised those fanning embers of disunity for selfish gain to remember that power is transient.

He said every Nigerian irrespective of tribal, ethnic or religious differences must work together.

“We must work together. I don’t see differences. In fact my great grand Uncle Baba Herbert Macaulay was struggling to unite this country against the British. He died in 1946 when he returned by train from Kano. He had gone there lobbying people to come together. So it just didn’t start today.

“There is hardly any state in this country that I have not been to. Lets build a nation, let us build an edifice, let us build an economic empire that all the youths of this country would come and enjoy in the future, no generation can finish it. But if you keep dividing this one, dividing that, one day you would pack up. Will you still keep on dividing when you are away?

Saying the award came to him as a surprise as he knew little about the organization, Chief George dedicated the award to all Nigerian youths.

He urged the youths to “key into what can unite us and discountenance all those rubbish that can divide us.”

General Gowon tried it with the National Youth Service Corps. Some people got married but a human being is a human being whether you are Chinese or American, you are black, you are white or yellow…

But let us work together in this country. Those divisive statements and pronouncements and attitude, we must avoid them. I want to assure you that I would put more efforts to unite this great giant.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App