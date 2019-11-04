You can detect diabetes, cancer through eye check – Pathologist

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pathologist, Mrs Ewatomi Godwin, says diseases like diabetes, autoimmune disorders and certain types of cancers can be detected through regular eye examination.

Godwin disclosed this in Abuja on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She also said that individual lifestyle and genetics had great influence on healthy eyes.

She, however, added that the best way to maintain healthy eyes was by eating balanced diet, foods high in fibre, fruits and vegetables and foods that contain low saturated fats and sugar.

She explained that “specifically, Vitamins A, C, E and Zinc were beneficial to the eyes.

She stressed that: “It is easy to add a few of these ingredients into the diet, especially when they are in season, to take care of the eyes and overall health.”

The pathologist recommended dark, leafy greens, which contain key nutrients like Lutein and Zeaxanthin, for better vision.

She said “these foods contain antioxidants in high concentration. The body does not naturally make all nutrients it needs, so, it is important to add to our diet.(NAN)

