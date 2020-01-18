You are no longer orphan, Oshiomole tells South East APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, has stated that the Southeast APC was no longer an orphan, following the Supreme Court judgment which saw the party retaking over Imo State.

Chairman of Anambra State APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking to Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra State capital.

He said the national chairman made the statement while congratulating the Southeast APC members during the swearing-in ceremony of Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“The National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, who had arrived a few minutes earlier, on sighting me said, Congratulations, you are no longer an orphan.

“For which I in turn declared before members of the National Working Committee that after Imo, Anambra would be the next State to join the party’s fold comes 2021,“ he said.

According to him, nothing will stop the party from strongly contending and winning at the Anambra governorship poll in 2021.

Ejidike, who led a delegation of party members from Anambra State to the inaugural ceremonies of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected Governor of Imo State, said he was sure that APC would beat all parties in the state to emerge winner in the 2021 state governorship election.

According to Ejidike, the poor performance of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, the ruling party in the state, was an opportunity for APC to take over the state in 2021.

