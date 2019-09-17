You are bias, engine lubricant dealers tell SON

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the shutting down of various engine lubricant selling centres in Kano for allegedly engaging in the sale of adulterated products by Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the leadership of Kano branch of Engine Lubricant Dealers (ELD) a subsidiary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has accused SON of bias in closure of their businesses.

This was disclosed by the ELD state chapter chairman comrade Ali Tahir Gama during a press conference held at the association’s state secretariat in Kano.

According to him, on association level a lot has been done to ensure that the sector had been sanitized.

He added that on the same vein SON at the federal level had initiated a meeting with the leadership of their association from all the 36 states headed by SON’s Director General aimed at improving the sector’s activities.

Gama noted that suddenly some few days ago a task force team from SON invaded their shops and sealed them off, claiming that it was an order from the Director General of SON to seal their business, the chairman described the act as uncalled for and urged relevant Authorities to intervene and save hundreds of thousands of innocent business people from extinction.

Reacting on the issue, SON’s state coordinator Malam Yunusa Mohammad stated that the organization had discovered that what the lubricant dealers were selling to the public was not engine oil but a base oil which was a raw material for blending engine oil.

